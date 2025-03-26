Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Needham & Company LLC Analyst Says

Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $2.50 to $3.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 93.55% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Lucid Diagnostics from $7.25 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lucid Diagnostics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.75.

Shares of Lucid Diagnostics stock opened at $1.55 on Monday. Lucid Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $0.63 and a 52 week high of $1.63. The stock has a market cap of $91.98 million, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.99.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LUCD. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Lucid Diagnostics by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 12,035 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lucid Diagnostics by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 140,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lucid Diagnostics by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 279,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 65,964 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Lucid Diagnostics Inc operates as a commercial-stage medical diagnostics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on patients with gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) who are at risk of developing esophageal precancer and cancer, primarily highly lethal esophageal adenocarcinoma.

