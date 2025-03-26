MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Receives $7.63 Average PT from Brokerages

MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.38.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on MGNX. StockNews.com cut MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.
Shares of NASDAQ:MGNX opened at $1.79 on Friday. MacroGenics has a 1 year low of $1.76 and a 1 year high of $19.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.20. The company has a market cap of $112.35 million, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 2.12.
MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 69.07% and a negative return on equity of 89.42%. The company had revenue of $49.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.17 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MacroGenics will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.
MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.
