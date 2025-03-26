MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Given New C$27.00 Price Target at Raymond James

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on MAG. CIBC raised their price objective on MAG Silver from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. TD Securities raised MAG Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on MAG Silver from C$25.00 to C$25.50 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$25.58.
MAG Silver Corp is a Canadian mining company. It is focused on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district-scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset are the Juanicipio Project (44%), being developed in a JV partnership with Fresnillo Plc (56%).
