MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Given New C$27.00 Price Target at Raymond James

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on MAG. CIBC raised their price objective on MAG Silver from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. TD Securities raised MAG Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on MAG Silver from C$25.00 to C$25.50 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$25.58.

MAG Silver Stock Performance

MAG Silver Company Profile

Shares of MAG stock opened at C$23.51 on Tuesday. MAG Silver has a 12 month low of C$12.24 and a 12 month high of C$25.36. The company has a market cap of C$1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 32.55, a quick ratio of 25.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$22.54 and a 200 day moving average price of C$21.42.

MAG Silver Corp is a Canadian mining company. It is focused on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district-scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset are the Juanicipio Project (44%), being developed in a JV partnership with Fresnillo Plc (56%).

