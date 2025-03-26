Magnificent Seven ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:MAGS)

The Magnificent Seven ETF (NASDAQ:MAGS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 3,971 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 29% compared to the average volume of 3,078 call options.
Magnificent Seven ETF Stock Performance
Shares of MAGS opened at $49.46 on Wednesday. Magnificent Seven ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.24 and a fifty-two week high of $58.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.63 and a beta of 1.55.
Magnificent Seven ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.4397 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Magnificent Seven ETF’s payout ratio is 107.32%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Magnificent Seven ETF Company Profile
The Roundhill Magnificent Seven ETF (MAGS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that offers highly concentrated exposure to the largest and most liquid leading technology stocks. The fund invests primarily through swaps and forwards.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Magnificent Seven ETF
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Innovation Incubators: Survey of Entrepreneurs Reveals The Cities Most Supportive of Startups
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- NVIDIA Insiders Sell: This Is What It Means for the Market
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Space Stocks Bottoming: Which Are Positioned Best for a Bounce?
Receive News & Ratings for Magnificent Seven ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnificent Seven ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.