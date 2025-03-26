Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Mannatech Trading Down 0.2 %
MTEX stock opened at $9.61 on Wednesday. Mannatech has a 52-week low of $6.75 and a 52-week high of $16.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $18.11 million, a P/E ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.05.
Mannatech Company Profile
