Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Marchex Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ MCHX opened at $1.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.37 million, a P/E ratio of -19.66 and a beta of 1.87. Marchex has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $2.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.96 and a 200-day moving average of $1.89.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Marchex had a negative return on equity of 10.76% and a negative net margin of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $11.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.01 million. Analysts predict that Marchex will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCHX. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marchex by 9.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 347,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 29,042 shares during the period. AMH Equity Ltd bought a new position in shares of Marchex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $438,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marchex by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 7,598 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Marchex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Marchex in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Marchex, Inc, a conversation intelligence company, provides conversational analytics and related solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its products include Marketing Edge that identifies which campaigns and channels are driving inbound conversations, evaluates what happens during those conversations, and closes the sales loop by connecting converted sales to marketing driven leads; Sonar Business Text Messaging, an artificial intelligence (AI) empowered intelligent workflow enabled mobile messaging solution that enables operations, sales, and marketing teams to communicate personally with field staff, prospects, and customers; Marchex Platform Services, a robust API-based conversation intelligence product that allows executives, sales, customer engagement, and marketing teams to apply Marchex AI to most any calls, regardless of communication platform, in order to identify actionable insights from conversations with their customers; Spotlight, an AI conversation analytics product for multi-location businesses; and Engage, a solution that provides locations with applications to enhance their overall performance.

