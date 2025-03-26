Mativ (NYSE:MATV) Stock Rating Upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

Mativ (NYSE:MATV – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a $10.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $15.50. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 53.37% from the company’s current price.

Mativ Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE:MATV opened at $6.52 on Monday. Mativ has a fifty-two week low of $5.10 and a fifty-two week high of $19.96. The firm has a market cap of $355.46 million, a P/E ratio of -7.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Mativ (NYSE:MATV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.17). Mativ had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a positive return on equity of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $458.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.70 million. Analysts predict that Mativ will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mativ

Mativ Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MATV. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Mativ during the 3rd quarter valued at $252,000. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in Mativ by 33.6% during the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 29,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 7,403 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Mativ during the third quarter valued at $768,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Mativ in the third quarter valued at about $1,158,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Mativ in the third quarter worth about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Mativ Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Technical Materials and Fiber-Based Solutions. The Advanced Technical Materials manufactures and sells various engineered polymer, resin and fiber-based substrates, nets, films, adhesive tapes, and other nonwovens for the filtration, protective solutions, release liners, and healthcare end-markets.

Featured Stories

