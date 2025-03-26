Mcdaniel Terry & Co. Increases Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,681 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 53,943 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,244,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,486 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Sunpointe LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Sunpointe LLC now owns 50,177 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares during the period. Elk River Wealth Management LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,335 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,759,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corps Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,192,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total transaction of $2,368,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,300,891.36. This trade represents a 27.32 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 36,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total value of $5,509,408.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,902,888 shares in the company, valued at $589,726,376.80. This trade represents a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 183,609 shares of company stock worth $22,642,615. 4.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVDA has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley set a $162.00 target price on NVIDIA and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. KeyCorp set a $190.00 price objective on NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.51.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $120.69 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $75.61 and a 12 month high of $153.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 47.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.77.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The business had revenue of $39.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.36%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

