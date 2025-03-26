Medical Stocks To Consider – March 24th

Get alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company, UnitedHealth Group, and Walmart are the three Medical stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Medical stocks are shares of companies that operate in the healthcare industry, including those involved in pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, medical devices, and healthcare services. Investors often view these stocks as opportunities to tap into the growth potential of medical innovations and an aging global population, although they can be subject to volatility due to regulatory and market uncertainties. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Medical stocks within the last several days.

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

LLY traded up $23.54 on Monday, reaching $861.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,103,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,143,809. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $835.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $838.30. The company has a market cap of $816.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.34. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $711.40 and a 12-month high of $972.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

NYSE UNH traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $515.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,372,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,077,765. The firm has a market capitalization of $471.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.62. UnitedHealth Group has a 1-year low of $436.38 and a 1-year high of $630.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $510.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $546.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $87.04. 6,974,187 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,925,736. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.12. Walmart has a 1 year low of $58.56 and a 1 year high of $105.30. The company has a market cap of $697.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.12, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82.

