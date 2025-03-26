Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) Lowered to “Sell” Rating by StockNews.com

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Trading Up 0.3 %
MUFG opened at $14.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $177.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.60. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $15.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.78.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 9.27%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company, that engages in a range of financial businesses in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Service, Retail & Commercial Banking, Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking, Global Commercial Banking, Asset Management & Investor Services, Global Corporate & Investment Banking, and Global Markets.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Innovation Incubators: Survey of Entrepreneurs Reveals The Cities Most Supportive of Startups
- Trading Halts Explained
- NVIDIA Insiders Sell: This Is What It Means for the Market
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Space Stocks Bottoming: Which Are Positioned Best for a Bounce?
Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.