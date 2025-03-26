Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) Lowered to “Sell” Rating by StockNews.com

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

MUFG opened at $14.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $177.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.60. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $15.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.78.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 9.27%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 10,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 49,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Abel Hall LLC increased its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 4.9% during the third quarter. Abel Hall LLC now owns 20,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC raised its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 214,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 19,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company, that engages in a range of financial businesses in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Service, Retail & Commercial Banking, Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking, Global Commercial Banking, Asset Management & Investor Services, Global Corporate & Investment Banking, and Global Markets.

