Mizuho Lowers Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Price Target to $32.00

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Mizuho from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 224.87% from the company’s previous close.

OTLY has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $1.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Oatly Group from $40.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oatly Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

Oatly Group Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

OTLY opened at $9.85 on Monday. Oatly Group has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $26.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $293.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.57.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Oatly Group by 19.6% in the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 7,895,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,592 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Oatly Group by 134.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 143,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 82,242 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Oatly Group by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,701,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,580,000 after purchasing an additional 358,978 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oatly Group by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 686,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 38,363 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the third quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

About Oatly Group

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; cooking products, including cooking cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, whipping cream, vanilla custard, and spreads in a variety of flavors; and ready-to-go drinks.

