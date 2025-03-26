Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Now Covered by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Mondelez International from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.70.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $64.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.91. Mondelez International has a 52 week low of $53.95 and a 52 week high of $76.06. The stock has a market cap of $83.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.50.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 16.75%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mondelez International will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 11th that allows the company to buyback $9.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

