Moolec Science (NASDAQ:MLEC) Trading Up 5% – Here’s Why

Moolec Science SA (NASDAQ:MLEC – Get Free Report) traded up 5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.75 and last traded at $0.74. 2,092 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 399,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.70.

Moolec Science Trading Up 5.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The stock has a market cap of $28.27 million, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of -0.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.82.

Moolec Science (NASDAQ:MLEC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Moolec Science had a negative net margin of 140.32% and a negative return on equity of 119.34%.

About Moolec Science

Moolec Science SA, a science-based food ingredient company, focuses on developing real animal proteins in plants using molecular farming. It offers Chymosin SPC, a dairy ingredient; GLA SONOVA, a nutritional oil; POORK+, a plant-based, animal meat free ingredient with porcine proteins in soybeans; and BEEF+, a meat replacement product.

