Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL)

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 7.58% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Vital Farms from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Craig Hallum started coverage on Vital Farms in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised Vital Farms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Vital Farms in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vital Farms in a report on Friday, February 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Vital Farms Price Performance

Vital Farms stock opened at $32.46 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98 and a beta of 0.95. Vital Farms has a 52-week low of $22.82 and a 52-week high of $48.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $165.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.32 million. Vital Farms had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 22.29%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vital Farms will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vital Farms news, CMO Kathryn Mckeon sold 12,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $517,584.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 46,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,944,222.24. This represents a 21.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 44,628 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.24, for a total value of $1,885,086.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 668,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,224,852.48. This represents a 6.26 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 141,474 shares of company stock valued at $5,844,140. 27.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vital Farms

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 152.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vital Farms in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Vital Farms by 160.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vital Farms in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vital Farms during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. 98.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vital Farms Company Profile

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

