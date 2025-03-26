Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Stock Position Raised by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,522 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 337 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in COOP. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 152.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Mr. Cooper Group
In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total transaction of $3,367,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 698,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,435,669.04. This trade represents a 4.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Mr. Cooper Group Stock Up 0.3 %
NASDAQ:COOP opened at $107.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.49. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.49 and a 12-month high of $114.05.
Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.08. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 30.07%. On average, research analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 13.17 EPS for the current year.
Mr. Cooper Group Profile
Mr. Cooper Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned.
