National Bankshares Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Hammond Power Solutions (TSE:HPS.A) Stock Price

Hammond Power Solutions (TSE:HPS.A – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$170.00 to C$140.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price points to a potential upside of 56.77% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Acumen Capital reduced their target price on Hammond Power Solutions from C$160.00 to C$148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday.

Shares of TSE:HPS.A opened at C$89.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$815.31 million, a PE ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.76, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$94.87 and a 200-day moving average of C$118.64. Hammond Power Solutions has a one year low of C$73.98 and a one year high of C$160.51.

Hammond Power Solutions Inc is engaged in designing and manufacturing of custom electrical magnetics, cast resin, custom liquid filled distribution and power transformers and standard electrical transformers, serving the electrical and electronic industries. The company has manufacturing plants in Canada, the United States, Mexico and India.

