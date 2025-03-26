National Bankshares Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Hammond Power Solutions (TSE:HPS.A) Stock Price

Hammond Power Solutions (TSE:HPS.A – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$170.00 to C$140.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price points to a potential upside of 56.77% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Acumen Capital reduced their target price on Hammond Power Solutions from C$160.00 to C$148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday.
Hammond Power Solutions Inc is engaged in designing and manufacturing of custom electrical magnetics, cast resin, custom liquid filled distribution and power transformers and standard electrical transformers, serving the electrical and electronic industries. The company has manufacturing plants in Canada, the United States, Mexico and India.
