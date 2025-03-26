Natixis Advisors LLC Acquires 34,281 Shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242,977 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,281 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 1,012.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,497,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,273,000 after acquiring an additional 27,755,460 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC bought a new stake in Nokia Oyj in the 4th quarter valued at $3,404,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Nokia Oyj by 2,505.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 730,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 702,279 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj during the 4th quarter worth about $2,961,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj during the third quarter valued at about $1,417,000. 5.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NOK stock opened at $5.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.60. Nokia Oyj has a one year low of $3.29 and a one year high of $5.48. The firm has a market cap of $29.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Nokia Oyj ( NYSE:NOK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 10.30%. On average, analysts expect that Nokia Oyj will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Nokia Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.60 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Nokia Oyj from $6.35 to $6.30 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com cut Nokia Oyj from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Nokia Oyj from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.85.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

