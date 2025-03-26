Natixis Advisors LLC Acquires 3,909 Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) by 37.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,438 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,909 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLNT. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 132.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 28,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after buying an additional 16,503 shares during the last quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management bought a new position in Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter valued at about $495,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Planet Fitness by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,524,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,061,000 after acquiring an additional 37,236 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,088,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the third quarter valued at approximately $604,000. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Planet Fitness stock opened at $99.83 on Wednesday. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.64 and a 52 week high of $110.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.89 and a 200-day moving average of $94.45.

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 107.97% and a net margin of 14.23%. The firm had revenue of $340.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

PLNT has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Planet Fitness in a report on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Macquarie decreased their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.17.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

