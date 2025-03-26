Natixis Advisors LLC Buys 203 Shares of Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF)

Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,244 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Knife River were worth $1,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Knife River alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Knife River by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Knife River by 72.8% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Knife River in the third quarter worth $60,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Knife River by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Knife River in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. 80.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on KNF. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Knife River from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Knife River in a research report on Monday, March 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Knife River in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.40.

Knife River Price Performance

KNF stock opened at $97.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.65. Knife River Co. has a 1 year low of $66.13 and a 1 year high of $108.83. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Knife River (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $657.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.80 million. Knife River had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 6.96%. Equities analysts forecast that Knife River Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Knife River Company Profile

(Free Report)

Knife River Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides aggregates- led construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, Central, and Energy Services segments. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Knife River Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knife River and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.