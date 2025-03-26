Natixis Advisors LLC Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP)

Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,601 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 153.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,919 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 7,825 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,028 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 99.8% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,470 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 6,728 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $751,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 250,346 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,936,000 after buying an additional 8,869 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, VP Meredith Cook sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.33, for a total value of $25,332.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 80,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,100,914.85. This trade represents a 0.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Krista Davis sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $60,860.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,048,711.50. The trade was a 1.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,200 shares of company stock worth $191,776. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $66.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.18. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.50 and a fifty-two week high of $70.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.60 and a beta of 0.63.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ANIP. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Leerink Partners assumed coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised ANI Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ANI Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.75.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

