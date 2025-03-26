Natixis Advisors LLC Sells 836 Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Natixis Advisors LLC decreased its position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 836 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $1,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PII. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Polaris by 187.4% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Polaris by 386.5% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Polaris by 295.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Polaris by 232.6% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Polaris by 19.9% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

PII opened at $41.59 on Wednesday. Polaris Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.29 and a 12-month high of $100.91. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.97.

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. Polaris had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 13.78%. Research analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.44%. This is an increase from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.73%.

Several research analysts recently commented on PII shares. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on shares of Polaris from $76.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Polaris from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 17th. KeyCorp downgraded Polaris from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Polaris from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.83.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

