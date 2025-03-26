NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC cut its stake in shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Free Report) by 48.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,058 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in NETSTREIT were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get NETSTREIT alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 85,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in NETSTREIT by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 26,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NETSTREIT during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,563,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NETSTREIT in the third quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 9.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,078,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,822,000 after acquiring an additional 95,433 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity at NETSTREIT

In other NETSTREIT news, CEO Mark Manheimer bought 6,384 shares of NETSTREIT stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.33 per share, for a total transaction of $97,866.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,669,088.76. This trade represents a 2.14 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 12,000 shares of company stock worth $183,172. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NETSTREIT Price Performance

NETSTREIT Dividend Announcement

Shares of NTST stock opened at $15.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 4.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -254.79 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.24. NETSTREIT Corp. has a 12 month low of $13.42 and a 12 month high of $18.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. NETSTREIT’s payout ratio is presently -525.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NTST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on NETSTREIT from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of NETSTREIT from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of NETSTREIT in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of NETSTREIT from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NETSTREIT

NETSTREIT Profile

(Free Report)

NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NETSTREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETSTREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.