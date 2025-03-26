NeurAxis (NASDAQ:NRXS) Trading Down 0.9% – Here’s What Happened

NeurAxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXS – Get Free Report) fell 0.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.15 and last traded at $2.15. 1,796 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 14,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.17.

NeurAxis Trading Down 0.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $15.43 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 4.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NeurAxis

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NeurAxis stock. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in NeurAxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXS – Free Report) by 797.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,726 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI owned about 1.67% of NeurAxis worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 11.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NeurAxis

NeurAxis, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing neuromodulation therapies to address chronic and debilitating conditions in children and adults in the United States. It offers IB-Stim, a percutaneous electrical nerve field stimulation system intended to be used in patients 11-18 years of age with functional abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome.

