NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is Truxt Investmentos Ltda.’s 4th Largest Position

Truxt Investmentos Ltda. raised its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 23.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,235 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,396 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 7.4% of Truxt Investmentos Ltda.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Truxt Investmentos Ltda.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RW Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Hardy Reed LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 45,878 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,321 shares during the last quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $2,817,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,378,544 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,528,025,000 after purchasing an additional 383,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcdaniel Terry & Co. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 28,681 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total value of $7,787,887.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,085,765 shares in the company, valued at $360,509,924.95. This represents a 2.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 53,324 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total value of $6,158,388.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 251,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,993,071.56. This represents a 17.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 183,609 shares of company stock worth $22,642,615 over the last 90 days. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $120.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 47.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $126.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.58. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $75.61 and a 1-year high of $153.13.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $39.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on NVDA. Barclays raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 price target on NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.51.

View Our Latest Analysis on NVDA

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.