NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by Hardy Reed LLC

Hardy Reed LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 45,878 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,321 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 0.5% of Hardy Reed LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Hardy Reed LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $6,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 70.0% during the third quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 145.9% in the third quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 418 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $292,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,900,690. This represents a 13.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 36,462 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total transaction of $5,509,408.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,902,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,726,376.80. This represents a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 183,609 shares of company stock valued at $22,642,615 in the last three months. 4.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $120.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $126.46 and its 200-day moving average is $131.58. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $75.61 and a 52-week high of $153.13. The company has a market cap of $2.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.50, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.77.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The firm had revenue of $39.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on NVDA. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. DZ Bank upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Mizuho cut their target price on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Truist Financial increased their price target on NVIDIA from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.51.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

