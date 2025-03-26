NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Dash Acquisitions Inc.

Dash Acquisitions Inc. lessened its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,556 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 0.3% of Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 12,898.6% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 56,292,986 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,836,220,000 after purchasing an additional 55,859,917 shares during the period. Clear Street Derivatives LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter worth $4,589,905,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 546,079,492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $66,101,133,000 after buying an additional 11,525,969 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 3.8% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 180,403,789 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $21,908,236,000 after buying an additional 6,526,200 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 47,220,708 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,734,483,000 after acquiring an additional 6,118,674 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $120.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The company has a market cap of $2.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 47.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $126.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.58. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.61 and a fifty-two week high of $153.13.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The business had revenue of $39.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. Analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.36%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Summit Insights downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.51.

In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $525,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 479,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,997,190.40. This represents a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $292,930.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,279 shares in the company, valued at $1,900,690. The trade was a 13.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 183,609 shares of company stock worth $22,642,615. 4.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

