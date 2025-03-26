ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Holdings Raised by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in ONE Gas by 3,620.0% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of ONE Gas during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of ONE Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in ONE Gas by 42.0% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on OGS shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of ONE Gas to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on ONE Gas in a report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on ONE Gas from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.44.

NYSE OGS opened at $72.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.47. ONE Gas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.31 and a twelve month high of $78.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.64.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34. The company had revenue of $630.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.58 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 10.70%. Research analysts anticipate that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. This is a positive change from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.54%.

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

