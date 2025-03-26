Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Shares Acquired by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,056 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OPCH. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 487.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in Option Care Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $373,000. Madison Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Option Care Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,135,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Option Care Health by 171.3% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 394,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,141,000 after buying an additional 248,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Option Care Health by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 468,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,860,000 after buying an additional 67,021 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Option Care Health news, insider Michael Bavaro sold 30,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $1,030,926.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,835.24. The trade was a 40.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Option Care Health Trading Up 1.4 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of OPCH stock opened at $35.18 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.33. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 29.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.33. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.39 and a 1-year high of $35.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

OPCH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Option Care Health from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down from $31.00) on shares of Option Care Health in a report on Friday, January 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Option Care Health in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Option Care Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn’s disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

See Also

