OVH Groupe (OTC:OVHFF) Shares Down 1.2% – Here’s What Happened

OVH Groupe S.A. (OTC:OVHFF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.15 and last traded at $8.15. 10,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 636% from the average session volume of 1,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.25.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.01.

About OVH Groupe

OVH Groupe SA provides public and private cloud, shared hosting, and dedicated server products and solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Private Cloud, Public Cloud, and Web Cloud & Other. It offers Bare Metal Cloud that provides dedicated servers; Hosted Private Cloud, which offers servers fully managed by OVHcloud, such as operating system and the virtualisation layer; Public Cloud that provides cloud computing services on shared servers; and web cloud services.

