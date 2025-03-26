PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

PHX Minerals Stock Down 0.2 %

PHX Minerals stock opened at $4.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.77. The stock has a market cap of $155.48 million, a PE ratio of 31.54 and a beta of 0.51. PHX Minerals has a 1-year low of $3.09 and a 1-year high of $4.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PHX Minerals

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PHX Minerals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PHX Minerals by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 411,444 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 9,720 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in PHX Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in PHX Minerals by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,636 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 4,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PHX Minerals during the fourth quarter worth about $181,000. 38.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PHX Minerals Company Profile

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, North Dakota, and Arkansas. The company sells its products to various purchasers, including pipeline and marketing companies.

