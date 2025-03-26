Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Stock Position Raised by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POR. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Portland General Electric by 151.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Portland General Electric by 1,538.0% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 352.4% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000.

In other Portland General Electric news, CFO Joseph R. Trpik, Jr. sold 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.32, for a total value of $56,815.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,320,587.20. This trade represents a 4.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on POR shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective (down from $52.00) on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Friday, January 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Portland General Electric from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Shares of NYSE:POR opened at $42.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.11. Portland General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $40.05 and a fifty-two week high of $49.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $824.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 66.45%.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

