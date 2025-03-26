Power REIT (NYSE:PW) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Power REIT (NYSE:PW – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Power REIT alerts:

Power REIT Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of PW stock opened at $1.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.19. Power REIT has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $2.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Power REIT

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Power REIT stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Power REIT (NYSE:PW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.72% of Power REIT as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 14.65% of the company’s stock.

About Power REIT

Power REIT, with a focus on the Triple Bottom Line and a commitment to Profit, Planet and People is a specialized real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns sustainable real estate related to infrastructure assets including properties for Controlled Environment Agriculture, Renewable Energy and Transportation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Power REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.