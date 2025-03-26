Promising Cybersecurity Stocks To Consider – March 24th

Get alerts:

Alphabet, CrowdStrike, Dell Technologies, Palo Alto Networks, Emerson Electric, Fortinet, and Motorola Solutions are the seven Cybersecurity stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cybersecurity stocks are shares in companies that provide products and services aimed at protecting computer networks, systems, and data from digital attacks and unauthorized access. Investors often consider these stocks a key part of a technology-focused portfolio, especially as the demand for robust cybersecurity solutions continues to grow. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cybersecurity stocks within the last several days.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

GOOGL traded up $2.93 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $166.92. The company had a trading volume of 9,714,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,808,208. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $147.22 and a twelve month high of $207.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.65.

CrowdStrike (CRWD)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

CRWD traded up $4.97 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $367.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,635,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,758,759. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $91.02 billion, a PE ratio of 720.03, a P/E/G ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.19. CrowdStrike has a twelve month low of $200.81 and a twelve month high of $455.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $386.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $345.25.

Dell Technologies (DELL)

Dell Technologies Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Shares of NYSE DELL traded up $2.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $99.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,962,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,050,035. The stock has a market cap of $69.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.83. Dell Technologies has a one year low of $86.93 and a one year high of $179.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.66.

Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Shares of NASDAQ PANW traded up $3.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $185.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 789,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,727,078. The stock has a market cap of $122.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.04. Palo Alto Networks has a one year low of $132.50 and a one year high of $208.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.14.

Emerson Electric (EMR)

Emerson Electric Co., a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Shares of NYSE EMR traded up $2.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $115.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 781,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,653,550. The stock has a market cap of $65.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Emerson Electric has a one year low of $96.62 and a one year high of $134.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.27.

Fortinet (FTNT)

Fortinet, Inc. provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $99.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 892,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,786,962. The stock has a market cap of $76.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Fortinet has a one year low of $54.57 and a one year high of $114.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.53.

Motorola Solutions (MSI)

Motorola Solutions, Inc. provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Shares of NYSE MSI traded up $6.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $429.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,346. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $446.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $459.80. Motorola Solutions has a one year low of $332.98 and a one year high of $507.82. The stock has a market cap of $71.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

