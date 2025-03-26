Promising Hydrogen Stocks To Watch Today – March 24th

Get alerts:

Exxon Mobil, Linde, BP, Shell, Energy Transfer, NuScale Power, and Cummins are the seven Hydrogen stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Hydrogen stocks refer to the shares of publicly traded companies that are involved in the production, storage, distribution, or technological development related to hydrogen energy and fuel cells. These stocks provide investors an opportunity to participate in the expanding hydrogen economy, which plays a critical role in the transition toward cleaner and more sustainable energy sources. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Hydrogen stocks within the last several days.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $116.09. 5,799,013 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,929,130. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.57. Exxon Mobil has a one year low of $103.67 and a one year high of $126.34. The company has a market cap of $503.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Linde (LIN)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

NASDAQ:LIN traded up $2.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $460.81. 467,396 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,718,375. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Linde has a twelve month low of $410.69 and a twelve month high of $487.49. The stock has a market cap of $217.92 billion, a PE ratio of 33.86, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $452.96 and a 200 day moving average of $454.23.

BP (BP)

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

BP traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.11. 4,957,140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,177,428. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. BP has a 1-year low of $27.82 and a 1-year high of $40.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.25. The stock has a market cap of $91.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 426.43, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.58.

Shell (SHEL)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Shares of NYSE SHEL remained flat at $71.01 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,194,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,956,205. Shell has a 12 month low of $60.15 and a 12 month high of $74.61. The company has a market cap of $214.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.22.

Energy Transfer (ET)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

ET stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.87. The company had a trading volume of 7,210,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,493,443. The company has a market capitalization of $64.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.72. Energy Transfer has a 52 week low of $14.90 and a 52 week high of $21.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

NuScale Power (SMR)

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

Shares of NYSE SMR traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.99. The company had a trading volume of 4,484,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,190,758. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.99 and a beta of 1.58. NuScale Power has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $32.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.68 and its 200-day moving average is $19.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Cummins (CMI)

Cummins Inc. designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

CMI stock traded up $6.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $328.17. The stock had a trading volume of 229,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,318. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $355.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $347.73. Cummins has a fifty-two week low of $261.51 and a fifty-two week high of $387.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

