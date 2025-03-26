Q3 Earnings Estimate for THOR Industries Issued By KeyCorp

Get THOR Industries alerts:

THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of THOR Industries in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 19th. KeyCorp analyst N. Zatzkin forecasts that the construction company will earn $1.41 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Strong Sell” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for THOR Industries’ current full-year earnings is $4.64 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for THOR Industries’ Q4 2025 earnings at $1.34 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.99 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.85 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.50 EPS.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The construction company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. THOR Industries had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 2.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on THO. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of THOR Industries in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. DA Davidson cut their target price on THOR Industries from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. StockNews.com raised THOR Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded THOR Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on THOR Industries

THOR Industries Stock Down 1.3 %

THO opened at $80.17 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.74. THOR Industries has a 12 month low of $75.78 and a 12 month high of $118.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.65.

THOR Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. THOR Industries’s payout ratio is currently 53.05%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On THOR Industries

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Madison Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in THOR Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,688,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 2,142,966 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $205,103,000 after acquiring an additional 619,318 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in THOR Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,754,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in THOR Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,497,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in THOR Industries by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,502,208 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $165,078,000 after purchasing an additional 411,466 shares during the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

THOR Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for THOR Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THOR Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.