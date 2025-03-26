Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by Citigroup from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.41% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on RF. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Monday, December 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Regions Financial from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.28.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Regions Financial stock opened at $22.44 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. Regions Financial has a one year low of $17.72 and a one year high of $27.96. The company has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.19.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Regions Financial had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Regions Financial will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Joia M. Johnson purchased 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.18 per share, with a total value of $48,714.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,353.48. This trade represents a 15.15 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 3,993 shares of company stock valued at $89,682. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Regions Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RF. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth $279,103,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,485,987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,306,813,000 after acquiring an additional 7,791,399 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Regions Financial by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,468,674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $363,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963,954 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,522,612 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,892,000 after buying an additional 1,907,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Regions Financial by 575.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,705,273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,956 shares during the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

