Revelation Biosciences (REVB) Projected to Post Earnings on Friday

Revelation Biosciences (NASDAQ:REVB – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, March 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($3.20) per share for the quarter.
Revelation Biosciences Trading Down 3.4 %
Revelation Biosciences stock opened at $2.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.17. Revelation Biosciences has a twelve month low of $2.36 and a twelve month high of $60.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.74.
About Revelation Biosciences
