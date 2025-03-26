Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Receives $74.92 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.92.

Get Robert Half alerts:

RHI has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Robert Half from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Barclays upgraded Robert Half from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Truist Financial raised Robert Half from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. BNP Paribas raised Robert Half from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Robert Half from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on RHI

Robert Half Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE RHI opened at $53.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.65. Robert Half has a 1-year low of $51.55 and a 1-year high of $79.77. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 1.22.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). Robert Half had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 4.34%. Analysts forecast that Robert Half will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Robert Half Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a positive change from Robert Half’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Robert Half’s payout ratio is presently 96.72%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Robert Half

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RHI. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half during the 3rd quarter worth $327,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Robert Half by 5.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,285,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $221,442,000 after purchasing an additional 159,750 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Robert Half by 106.9% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 53,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,639,000 after purchasing an additional 27,891 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 166.8% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 28,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 17,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Robert Half by 79.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Robert Half Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.