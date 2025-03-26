Royal Bank of Canada Has Lowered Expectations for Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Stock Price

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $125.00 to $122.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.56% from the stock’s current price.

LEN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Lennar from $196.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $131.00 target price (down previously from $159.00) on shares of Lennar in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Lennar from $192.00 to $173.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Lennar from $205.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.07.

Lennar Stock Up 0.2 %

Lennar stock opened at $117.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.27. Lennar has a twelve month low of $111.26 and a twelve month high of $187.61.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The construction company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $7.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.44 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lennar will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lennar by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 183 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennar during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Lennar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

