scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its stake in scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,036,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,273 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in scPharmaceuticals were worth $3,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get scPharmaceuticals alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in scPharmaceuticals by 116.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of scPharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of scPharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in scPharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in scPharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SCPH shares. Maxim Group dropped their price target on shares of scPharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of scPharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 20th.

scPharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SCPH opened at $3.00 on Wednesday. scPharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.75 and a fifty-two week high of $5.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 6.89 and a current ratio of 8.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.40.

scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.08 million. scPharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 244.93% and a negative net margin of 264.60%. Equities research analysts forecast that scPharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

scPharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

scPharmaceuticals Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical products. Its lead product candidate is FUROSCIX that consists of formulation of furosemide, which is delivered through an on-body infusor for treatment of congestion due to fluid overload in adults with chronic heart failure and kidney disease, as well as consists of subcutaneous loop diuretic that delivers IV equivalent diuresis at home; and FUROSCIX On-Body Infusor, a drug-device combination product consisting of FUROSCIX.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for scPharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for scPharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.