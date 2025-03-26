Shell plc (LON:SHEL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Shell plc (LON:SHEL – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,325 ($43.05).

Several research firms recently commented on SHEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 3,200 ($41.43) to GBX 3,300 ($42.72) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,200 ($41.43) price objective on shares of Shell in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,250 ($42.08) target price on shares of Shell in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.

In other news, insider Wael Sawan bought 29,479 shares of Shell stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,630 ($34.05) per share, with a total value of £775,297.70 ($1,003,751.55). 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shell stock opened at GBX 2,771.50 ($35.88) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £208.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.51. Shell has a 12 month low of GBX 2,374.50 ($30.74) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,961 ($38.34). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,652.20 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,576.50.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

