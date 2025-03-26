Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Siebert Financial Price Performance

SIEB opened at $2.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.94 million, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.71 and a 200-day moving average of $2.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Siebert Financial has a 12-month low of $1.41 and a 12-month high of $3.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Siebert Financial

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Siebert Financial by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 40,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,323 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Siebert Financial by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 216,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 10,053 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Siebert Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Siebert Financial by 275.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 28,600 shares in the last quarter. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Siebert Financial

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers self-directed trading, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, stock loan, equity compensation plans, wealth management, and financial advisory services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.

