Signaturefd LLC Has $26,000 Stock Holdings in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW)

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Free Report) by 139.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,317 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in OneSpaWorld were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 615,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,166,000 after buying an additional 214,557 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,148,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,472,000 after acquiring an additional 61,568 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 22,935 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,414,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,869,000 after purchasing an additional 141,578 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 177.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 198,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 127,074 shares during the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OneSpaWorld Stock Performance

Shares of OneSpaWorld stock opened at $18.14 on Wednesday. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $11.98 and a 12 month high of $23.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

OneSpaWorld Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. OneSpaWorld’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.86%.

OSW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on OneSpaWorld from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of OneSpaWorld from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

About OneSpaWorld

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

See Also

