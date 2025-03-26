Signaturefd LLC Has $28,000 Holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 172.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Repligen were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RGEN. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Repligen by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 947,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $136,395,000 after purchasing an additional 6,872 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 31.0% in the third quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 590,321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,852,000 after acquiring an additional 139,615 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 581,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,693,000 after acquiring an additional 14,398 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in Repligen by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 536,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,267,000 after acquiring an additional 37,057 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Repligen by 79.9% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 457,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,395,000 after purchasing an additional 203,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Repligen stock opened at $141.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $155.62 and a 200-day moving average of $148.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -278.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 8.76 and a current ratio of 10.44. Repligen Co. has a 52 week low of $113.50 and a 52 week high of $187.25.

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Repligen had a positive return on equity of 4.21% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $167.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.58 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Margaret Pax bought 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $150.69 per share, with a total value of $37,672.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,043 shares in the company, valued at $157,169.67. This represents a 31.53 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Repligen from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Repligen in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Repligen from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Repligen in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Repligen from $203.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.64.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

