Signaturefd LLC Has $31,000 Position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Signaturefd LLC lessened its holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) by 67.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,298 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 6,772 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RUN. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sunrun by 29.5% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 34,295 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 7,814 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 149.9% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 19,290 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 11,570 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,001 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 14,157 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,223,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,170,251 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,195,000 after buying an additional 107,391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Sunrun
In related news, CFO Danny Abajian sold 3,734 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total transaction of $41,746.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 257,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,884,093.42. The trade was a 1.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mary Powell sold 4,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total value of $48,633.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 560,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,264,388.78. This represents a 0.77 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,466 shares of company stock worth $1,136,397 in the last quarter. 3.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Report on Sunrun
Sunrun Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:RUN opened at $6.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Sunrun Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.93 and a 1-year high of $22.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 2.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.45.
About Sunrun
Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sunrun
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Innovation Incubators: Survey of Entrepreneurs Reveals The Cities Most Supportive of Startups
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- NVIDIA Insiders Sell: This Is What It Means for the Market
- Growth Investing: Should You Adopt This Investing Strategy in 2022?
- Space Stocks Bottoming: Which Are Positioned Best for a Bounce?
Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.