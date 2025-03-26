Signaturefd LLC Has $31,000 Position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Signaturefd LLC lessened its holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) by 67.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,298 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 6,772 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Sunrun alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RUN. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sunrun by 29.5% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 34,295 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 7,814 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 149.9% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 19,290 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 11,570 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,001 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 14,157 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,223,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,170,251 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,195,000 after buying an additional 107,391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Sunrun

In related news, CFO Danny Abajian sold 3,734 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total transaction of $41,746.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 257,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,884,093.42. The trade was a 1.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mary Powell sold 4,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total value of $48,633.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 560,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,264,388.78. This represents a 0.77 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,466 shares of company stock worth $1,136,397 in the last quarter. 3.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RUN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Sunrun from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Sunrun from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Sunrun from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Roth Capital set a $20.00 price target on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sunrun has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.20.

Read Our Latest Report on Sunrun

Sunrun Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RUN opened at $6.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Sunrun Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.93 and a 1-year high of $22.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 2.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.45.

About Sunrun

(Free Report)

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.