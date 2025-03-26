Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $79.86.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Solventum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Solventum from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Solventum from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Solventum from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Solventum from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd.

Solventum stock opened at $74.87 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market cap of $12.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23. Solventum has a 12-month low of $47.16 and a 12-month high of $85.92.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Solventum during the 3rd quarter worth $231,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solventum during the third quarter worth about $317,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Solventum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Solventum by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 52,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,676,000 after purchasing an additional 11,337 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB increased its stake in Solventum by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 107,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,474,000 after purchasing an additional 18,108 shares in the last quarter.

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

