SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Trading Down 2.6% Following Insider Selling

Shares of SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) dropped 2.6% during trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $10.07 and last traded at $10.05. Approximately 5,371,800 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 38,602,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.31.

Specifically, Director Diana Sroka sold 3,402 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $34,292.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 138,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,608. The trade was a 2.39 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Majid Emami sold 28,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total value of $281,080.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 669,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,631,356.60. This trade represents a 4.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In other SoundHound AI news, COO Michael Zagorsek sold 52,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total value of $514,809.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,360,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,469,197.50. This represents a 3.68 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SOUN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded SoundHound AI to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of SoundHound AI from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wedbush raised their price objective on SoundHound AI from $10.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of SoundHound AI from $9.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SoundHound AI presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.86.

SoundHound AI Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.33 and a beta of 2.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $34.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 million. SoundHound AI had a negative return on equity of 55.58% and a negative net margin of 163.58%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SoundHound AI

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in SoundHound AI by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,031,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,508,000 after buying an additional 8,402,881 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in SoundHound AI in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,595,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in SoundHound AI by 1,386.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,382,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,426,000 after buying an additional 1,289,360 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoundHound AI during the fourth quarter worth $16,421,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,092,000. Institutional investors own 19.28% of the company’s stock.

About SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

