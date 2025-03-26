SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Stock Holdings Increased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,391 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,071 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $2,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPTS. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000.

NYSEARCA SPTS opened at $29.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.10. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $28.62 and a twelve month high of $29.46.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

