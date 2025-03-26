StandardAero, Inc.’s (NYSE:SARO) Lock-Up Period Set To End on March 31st

StandardAero’s (NYSE:SARO – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, March 31st. StandardAero had issued 60,000,000 shares in its IPO on October 2nd. The total size of the offering was $1,440,000,000 based on an initial share price of $24.00. After the end of StandardAero’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SARO shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on StandardAero from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of StandardAero from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of StandardAero from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, StandardAero presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.89.

NYSE SARO opened at $29.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.05. StandardAero has a 52 week low of $22.50 and a 52 week high of $34.38.

StandardAero (NYSE:SARO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. StandardAero’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that StandardAero will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in StandardAero during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of StandardAero during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in StandardAero during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in StandardAero in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC bought a new position in StandardAero during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000.

StandardAero, Inc provides aerospace engine aftermarket services for fixed and rotary wing aircraft in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Engine Services and Component Repair Services. The Engine Services segment provides a suite of aftermarket services, including maintenance, repair and overhaul, on-wing and field service support, asset management, and engineering and related solutions to customers in the commercial aerospace, military and helicopter, and business aviation end markets.

