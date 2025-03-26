Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) Lowered to “Hold” Rating by StockNews.com

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Get Sterling Infrastructure alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on STRL. DA Davidson raised shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. William Blair assumed coverage on Sterling Infrastructure in a report on Friday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sterling Infrastructure

Sterling Infrastructure Trading Down 2.0 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sterling Infrastructure stock opened at $131.29 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $138.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.36. Sterling Infrastructure has a 52 week low of $93.50 and a 52 week high of $206.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP increased its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 510.7% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 171 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 288 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Sterling Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Sterling Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Infrastructure Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.