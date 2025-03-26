Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) Lowered to “Hold” Rating by StockNews.com

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on STRL. DA Davidson raised shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. William Blair assumed coverage on Sterling Infrastructure in a report on Friday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP increased its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 510.7% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 171 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 288 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Sterling Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Sterling Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.
Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.
